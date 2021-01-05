State Highway 2 blocked, serious injuries in Waihī crash

One person is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 2 in Waihī this morning.
Police were alerted to the two-car crash about 9.20am and were currently at the scene along with fire and ambulance services.
A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near Dean Cres and the road was blocked.
One person had moderate injuries, and one had serious, she said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were at the scene and a helicopter was on the way.
The serious crash unit has been advised.
More to come.