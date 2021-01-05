State Highway 2 blocked, serious injuries in Waihī crash

A two-car crash in Waihī has left two people injured, one seriously. Photo / Supplied

One person is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 2 in Waihī this morning.

Police were alerted to the two-car crash about 9.20am and were currently at the scene along with fire and ambulance services.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near Dean Cres and the road was blocked.

A rescue helicopter arriving at the scene. Photo / Supplied

One person had moderate injuries, and one had serious, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were at the scene and a helicopter was on the way.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

More to come.