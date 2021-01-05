Pink plastic in mince prompts recall at Tauranga supermarket

Beef mince as pictured is being recalled from Tauriko Pak'nSave. Photo / Supplied

Pieces of pink plastic have prompted a product recall for 1kg beef mince at Tauriko Pak'nSave.

A notice on the Ministry for Primary Industries website states the supermarket is recalling the specific batch of its Pak'nSave Tauriko brand NZ Beef Mince because the product may contain foreign matter.

The best before date on the product is January 4, 2021 and is sold in plastic packaging with a weight of 1kg.

This recall does not affect any other Pak'nSave brand products and is only sold at the Tauriko store.

MPI stated that customers are asked to check the date mark on the product packaging.

"Affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated injury. However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

Customers should return the products to Pak'nSave Tauriko, Tauranga for a full refund.

Who to contact

If you have questions, contact Pak'nSave Tauriko:

• Phone: 07 571 0381

• Address: 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga.