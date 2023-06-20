State Highway 1 near Drury is closed after a truck crash.

Auckland’s Southern Motorway near Drury is closed following a truck crash in which a person is trapped.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the motorway is shut in both directions between Drury and Papakura.

They are advising motorists to use Great South Rd via Papakura as an alternative route or to delay travel.

“Avoid this area, or expect long delays today,” they said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - ROAD CLOSED - 11:20AM

Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager said they are working to free a trapped person with specialist equipment.

It is believed that the driver of the truck is trapped in the cab.

Lewis said three fire trucks are in attendance.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash around 10.30am.

“A truck has hit an overbridge,” they said.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi said long delays are expected on the alternative route - Great South Rd.

“Please avoid travel to this area of SH1, with a full motorway closure likely,” NZTA Waka Kotahi tweeted.

Traffic is gridlocked around the crash on State Highway 1. Photo / Google Maps

Traffic is gridlocked on both sides of the motorway near the crash.

A police spokesperson said the Bremner Rd overbridge will also be closed while emergency services attend the crash and advised motorists to expect lengthy wait times.

“Delay travel where possible.”

Traffic heading south are being detoured at Papakura.

Before the full motorway closure, traffic was inching past the crash scene and a large emergency response and the cab of the truck smashed against the overbridge central post could be seen.