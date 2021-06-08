State Highway 1 closed in both directions on Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions at the Bombays, south of Auckland, after a truck crash.
The crash happened near Beaver Rd on the Bombays at 5.15pm and the motorway closure began at 6.30pm.
The detour provided by Waka Kotahi is via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd & Mill Rd for northbound traffic.
Southbound traffic detour at Mill Rd, onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.
Live cameras on the motorway show long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.
Emergency services are on site and Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to consider delaying their journey.