State Highway 1 closed in both directions on Bombay Hills, Waikato Expressway after truck crash

Emergency services are on site and closures may be required. Photo / NZTA

State Highway 1 is closed in both directions at the Bombays, south of Auckland, after a truck crash.

The crash happened near Beaver Rd on the Bombays at 5.15pm and the motorway closure began at 6.30pm.

SH1 BOMBAY - 6:30PM

A full motorway closure is in place in both directions on #SH1 between Mill Rd & Beaver Rd on the Bombays, due to a #TruckRoll. Northbound detour via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd & Mill Rd. Southbound traffic detour at Mill Rd, onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd E. ^MF pic.twitter.com/dW8mmaAKCl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 8, 2021

SH1 WAIKATO EXPRESSWAY - 5:40PM

A truck crash has blocked southbound lanes on #SH1 near Mill Rd. Emergency services are on-site and a closure may be required. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and be prepared for long delays. Consider delaying your journey. ^MF pic.twitter.com/MtnNONO8Tc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 8, 2021

The detour provided by Waka Kotahi is via Beaver Rd, Jericho Rd & Mill Rd for northbound traffic.

Southbound traffic detour at Mill Rd, onto Razorback Rd and Beaver Rd.

Live cameras on the motorway show long queues on SH1 near Mill Rd.

Emergency services are on site and Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to consider delaying their journey.