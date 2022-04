State highway 1 in Levin is closed north of Boulton Road. Photo / Bevan Conley

State highway 1 in Levin is closed north of Boulton Road. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 1 in Levin is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police around 2.45pm.

A police spokesperson said the initial indications are there are serious injuries.

SH1 LEVIN, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:10PM

Due to a serious crash, the state highway is CLOSED north of Boulton Road. Please detour via Hokio Beach road and expect delays. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^ FP pic.twitter.com/ZRSyqa3Y9Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) April 21, 2022

The road is currently closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

