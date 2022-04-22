Police were notified of the crash on Queens Drive around 4pm. Photo / Otago Daily Times, Ben Tomsett

Multiple people have died in a car crash near Queens Park in Invercargill this afternoon.

Police detective inspector Stuart Harvey said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a heavy motor vehicle and a motor vehicle just before 4pm.

"Sadly, multiple people died at the scene."

The road will be closed between St Andrew St and King St overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and Harvey said police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

Motorists should expect delays or consider taking an alternative route.

Nearby residents, and other locals who have travelled past the crash site, have posted online about a large number of fire engines, ambulances and police cars at the scene.

Tarpaulins have been erected around the crash site.

It has been raining in Invercargill today and a photo published by the Otago Daily Times showed the road was wet.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Otago Daily Times, Ben Tomsett

It reported about 12 emergency services vehicles were at the scene, and that people were trapped after the collision of the truck and the car.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they had responded to a crash involving a car and a truck.

There were people trapped when they arrived and firefighters were still at the scene just after 5.30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and two management personnel attended.

They were only required to assess one person, who did not require transportation to Dunedin Hospital.

When asked about the condition of other vehicle occupants, she referred comment to police.

Last weekend, four people died on New Zealand's roads during the official Easter Weekend holiday road toll period. That was down on nine from 2021.

Ahead of the long weekend with Anzac Day on Monday, police urged people to be careful on the roads and specifically monitor their driving speed.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting event number P050332364. Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.