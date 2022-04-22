Local climate action group Extinction Rebellion Whakatū have confirmed they were the people behind a series of posters glued to Nelson's Civic House overnight. Photo / Supplied

Local climate action group Extinction Rebellion Whakatū have confirmed they were the people behind a series of posters glued to Nelson's Civic House overnight. Photo / Supplied

A series of posters calling for climate action from Nelson City Council, coinciding with Earth Day 2022, have been removed from Nelson's Civic House this morning.

Extinction Rebellion Whakatū representative Te Wehi Ratana confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting that they were the group behind the 12 posters glued on the building's windows overnight.

"We left 12 messages to give council 12 reasons as to why they are failing the people they represent," he said.

Some posters that had been taken down by 8.30am Friday read "The Climate Action Plan From Nelson Tasman Climate Forum Is Not Binding" and "Current NCC Councillor Who Assaulted A Woman On Camera Remains Employed And Unpunished".

"It's Earth Day today and we felt it necessary to remind council of that," said Ratana.

Glue and remnants from the posters remain on Civic House's windows as of Friday morning.

Extinction Rebellion Whakatū made headlines in March last year when the group blocked access to Civic House to draw attention to the implications of glyphosate on the environment, a herbicide used by the council.

Councillor Tim Skinner was issued a formal warning from police following the protest after an alleged assault of an elderly protester who had chained herself to the Nelson City Council building.

While Extinction Rebellion Whakatū and a fellow councillor called for Skinner to stand down as an elected representative, Skinner was issued a breach of conduct from the council following an internal investigation and was asked to provide a public apology which he delivered in July of last year.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a call regarding Friday morning's signage but said they had not made any enquiries into the actions at this stage.

Ratana said they had not been contacted by Nelson City Council or police in relation to the posters.

He said the posters were "just the beginning" and that the group will continue to protest outside Civic House every Friday afternoon as part of their ongoing 'Fridays For Future' protests.

Local Democracy Reporting has contacted Nelson City Council for comment.