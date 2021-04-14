State Highway 1 closed after two-vehicle crash near Karāpiro

The crash happened on State Highway 1 between Hydro Rd and Karaprio Rd. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Karāpiro.

The crash was reported at around 9.23am between Hydro Rd and Karāpiro Rd.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded and treated four patients, all with minor injuries. No one was transported to hospital.

Earlier in the morning the road was blocked both ways and motorists were facing long delays as the vehicles are moved off the road.

NZTA says the delays have now eased and the road is clear.