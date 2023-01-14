Voyager 2022 media awards
Wayne Brown’s ‘staggering’ $123k legal bill, plus his $5k a week chief of staff

Tom Dillane
7 mins to read
Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning, Mayor Wayne Brown reiterated his push for Auckland Transport to have a change in approach. Video / Newstalk ZB

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is paying almost $6000 a week for his acting chief of staff, a partner at New Zealand’s biggest law firm, as he publicly vows to slash council salaries.

The new

