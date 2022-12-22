Staff shortage in resort prevents community lunch

Neil Jackson carves the ham at Queenstown’s 2020 community Christmas lunch at the Wakatipu Presbyterian Church, alongside his wife, Hilary. It is a scene that will not be repeated this year. Photo / Tracey Roxburgh

Despite being clear of Covid-19 restrictions, staffing issues mean no Christmas lunch for some of Queenstown’s needy this year.

In 2020 and 2021, the Salvation Army, Wakatipu Community Presbyterian Church and Happiness House organised a Christmas lunch for the community.

It was called “a newly-found tradition” by the organisers.

This year, however, Queenstown will miss out.

Andrew Wilson of the Salvation Army said: “Some of the key organising team moved out of town and we came to the conclusion that we were too stretched to effectively pull it off again.”

A representative from Happiness House also said it was a shame to be unable to provide it, and despite volunteering offers, the lunch could not come together.

For the people of Queenstown, it will be a significant loss.

Last year’s lunch attracted about 60 attendees accompanied by around 20 volunteers.

They had put on a full meat and vegetable dinner followed by dessert.

Now the community may have to turn to local businesses also struggling with staff shortages.

This week, Mountain Scene reported a Queenstown recruitment agency had 13 staff it had placed quit their jobs in the first week of this month because they could not find accommodation.

Furthermore, the Salvation Army’s Queenstown stores had reduced their hours due to staff shortages for several weeks, their Facebook page said.

Those in need this Christmas can still get in contact with the Foodbank Project, which provides food parcels up until Christmas Eve.