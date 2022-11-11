Staff member at top Wellington school charged with assault

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court on Thursday. Photo / File

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court on Thursday. Photo / File

A staff member at a top Wellington school has been charged with assault.

The charges come months after a complaint of sexual impropriety about the staff member, which the police investigated and ruled out charges for.

“Police investigated these and determined there was no criminal offending,” a police spokeswoman said.

“As a result of subsequent inquiries on a small number of other allegations, we can confirm a . . . man is before the courts on two common assault charges.”

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court on Thursday on the two assault charges, which he has not entered pleas to.

He was also granted interim name suppression.

The school’s principal said it was not a secret that a staff member had been under police investigation, but as the matter was still ongoing the school could not comment further for legal reasons.

The man will next appear in court in December.



