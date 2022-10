Sparkles Jewellers, Papatoetoe burgled and vandalised. Video / Baljinder Randhawa Sonu

Staff were allegedly assaulted during a robbery of a Papatoetoe jewellery store on Thursday evening, before the offenders fled the scene.

Sparkles Jewellers on Great South Rd had its door and jewellery cabinets smashed, leaving glass strewn across the floor.

Police received calls of a robbery at the store near Hoteo Ave at 5.20pm.

Police had not yet located the offenders, but inquiries are ongoing to find them.

