The stabbing took place on Customs St East at around 3.20am. Photo / Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in central Auckland early this morning.

The incident took place on Customs St East about 3.20am, a police spokeswoman said.

The person was taken to hospital shortly afterwards.

No arrests have been made so far.

"Inquiries are under way to establish exactly what happened and who was involved," the spokeswoman said.