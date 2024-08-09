Sport Whanganui launches new workshops for volunteers

Building confident coaches and committees
New and aspiring sports coaches and committee members are invited to a new series of workshops aimed at building confidence and capability in the non-profit sector.
The Coaching 101 and Governance Roles 101 workshops are not sport-specific and are aimed at anyone who might be keen to gain confidence either as a coach or in a governance role on a club committee or board.
“We need more volunteers and we heard directly from school sport co-ordinators that more training and support would be welcomed, particularly for young student coaches-in-training,” says Tania King, Sport Whanganui chief executive.
Topics covered in the free Coaching 101 workshops focus on what to include in a coaching session, dealing with sideline and player behaviour, sports injuries and basic first aid.