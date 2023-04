The incident happened on State Highway 1 near Nicholson Rd. Image / Google Maps

A road in Southland has been closed after a tanker spilled milk across State Highway 1.

Emergency services are at the scene near Nicholson Rd, Brydone, after milk spilled from the tanker, a police spokesperson said.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while clean-up occurs.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.