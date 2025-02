Cameras will not issue infringements while in testing mode.

“Police are continuing to enforce speeds with officer-issued infringement notices.”

A fixed speed camera on State Highway 1 outside Wellington. Photo / Google Maps

Two Canterbury and four Auckland spot speed cameras were also being tested, bringing the total to 17 cameras across the country.

NZTA began scaling up the transfer of the speed cameras to its network in July 2024.

Twenty-five cameras, mostly in Auckland, along with a small number in Northland and Waikato have been transferred to its network so far.

During the transfer period, the agency and police issued infringement notices from different safety cameras.

NZTA will issue all notices from cameras, once the transfer is complete. It will also take over responsibility for mobile cameras from police during 2025.

Sixty-two speed-safety cameras and 47 red-light cameras operate nationwide.

Wellington cameras removed, missing parts

Camera upgrades will also be done while cameras are being transferred to NZTA.

Wellington residents will notice the city’s highest-grossing speed camera, located at Ngauranga Gorge, has been temporarily removed for equipment upgrades and testing.

“We expect the camera to be operational again soon,” an NZTA spokesperson said.

RNZ has also seen parts missing from a speed camera located on State Highway 1 at Thorndon.

– RNZ

