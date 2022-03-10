Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Special report: What will our lives be like on the other side of Omicron Mountain?

18 minutes to read
Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

New Zealand will be on the other side of the Omicron peak within weeks. Derek Cheng examines how the peak is shaping, what life will be like post-peak, and what will tip the balance for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid