The SPCA is investigating after dozens of birds, including ducks and pigeons, were found dead at Sherwood Reserve in Browns Bay, North Shore. Image / Google

Residents in a neighbourhood on Auckland’s North Shore are becoming increasingly worried after dozens of birds were found dead, with fears the animals were deliberately poisoned.

Locals from Browns Bay have taken to social media to share their fears after birds were found dead or dying at a local park, Sherwood Reserve, on Friday.

The SPCA is now looking into the incident, while DoC is investigating other bird deaths earlier in the week.

SPCA inspectorate team leader Andre Williams told the Herald: “SPCA can confirm it is investigating complaints relating to several unwell and deceased birds in Browns Bay.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SPCA. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Police have been approached about the incident as well; including about allegations that a member of the public had been seen putting down what appeared to be food in the area, shortly before the birds started to die off.

Police said they had received information of at least two incidents, but that no investigation was underway at this time. They did, however, understand that other agencies were looking into the matter.

A woman who lives in the neighbourhood told the Herald pigeons and ducks were among the birds found dead.

Residents who saw the dead birds reported online that there had been between 35 to 50 dead birds. One said her mother had gone out to collect the dead birds and had alerted authorities.

Incident happened same day cat shot dead

It followed another incident last Tuesday, when locals took to Facebook reporting finding dead pigeons and pūkeko.

“Some are suspecting natural causes due to the algae in the water, while the majority are certain one person is to blame,” a resident told the newspaper.

Zelda Garcia is distraught after her cat Kynava was shot and killed last Friday, the same day dozens of birds were found dead or dying at a Browns Bay park in North Shore. Photo / Zelda Garcia

“The only evidence people have on this person, so far, is that they feed the birds cat or dog food and about half an hour later, they start dying.”

A member of the community reported on a Browns Bay community Facebook page that their cat had been shot the same day the birds were found dead on Friday. The cat was rushed to the vet but could not be saved.

It is not known whether the two incidents are connected.

A different member posted that their cat had died and that a toxicology report suspected that rodent poison was the cause.

The SPCA said they had not received any complaints relating to cats.

The anonymous resident said people deserved to know what was causing the animal deaths.

“While the birds have been removed from the park, the community deserves to know what the cause is - especially if someone innocent is being blamed.

“There needs to be an investigation to confirm the bird deaths by poisoning.”

DoC’s Tāmaki Makaurau operations manager Rebecca Rush said the agency received a report of an incident affecting birds in Sherwood Reserve, Browns Bay early last week.

Two pūkeko were taken to a bird rehabilitation centre but had since died. Biosecurity New Zealand had sent the pūkeko to a laboratory for necropsy and sampling, she said.

“Biosecurity New Zealand’s role in this event is to determine if exotic (introduced) disease is involved in the deaths. This is considered a low likelihood.”

Pūkeko are partially protected under the Wildlife Act, administered by DoC.

“DoC will need to assess the information available before any further steps are taken.”