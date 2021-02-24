Spate of quakes: Hawke's Bay earthquakes part of a slow-slip event off Cape Kidnappers

Thousands reported feeling the earthquake centred in Hawke's Bay at 6.35am this morning. Photo / GeoNet

Hawke's Bay residents have been reminded to have a plan of action for earthquakes following a spate of moderate shakes across the region.

The most recent tremor, a 4.3 magnitude shake, rocked the centre of the North Island on Thursday morning after a small, slow slip event on the Hikurangi subduction zone offshore of Cape Kidnappers.

The quake, located 10km south-west of Hastings, jolted the region at 6.35am.

More than 3600 people reported feeling the 35km deep tremor.

The shake, which was felt across Hawke's Bay, was a few minutes after the latest of several shudders to hit Pōrangahau.

At 6.32am on Thursday, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Central Hawke's Bay township.

The 16km-deep quake was the fourth earthquake in 12 hours for Pōrangahau, which also experienced quakes on Wednesday at 11.05pm (2.3), 7.18pm (4.2) and 6.56pm (3.0).

GeoNet seismology duty officer Elizabeth Abbott said a slow slip event on the Hikurangi subduction zone offshore of Cape Kidnappers had occurred over the past couple of weeks.

"We often see small earthquakes in Hawke's Bay during these slow slip events," she said.



"The Pōrangahau area in particular has small earthquake swarms fairly regularly even when there isn't a slow slip event going on."

According to Abbott, between 100 and 200 earthquakes occur in New Zealand each month. There have been 184 in February so far.

"New Zealand is a tectonically active environment, so earthquakes are very common - remember if the earth starts to shake drop, cover and hold, and if it's long or strong, get gone."

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council said the recent quakes should act as a timely reminder to get clued up on earthquake protocol.

"If you're in a coastal area, plan your evacuation route and be aware of safe areas should you need to evacuate," a spokeswoman said.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said the region is one of the most seismically active regions of New Zealand.

"Earthquakes happen without warning," a spokesman said. "Smaller earthquakes are happening all the time, but a large earthquake can be frightening and damaging.

"There are some simple things you can do to prevent damage and injury such as securing heavy furniture to the floor and walls, checking your household and contents insurance and deciding how your family can get in touch after a large earthquake."

The Duke Hotel in Pōrangahau said while people there felt the recent shakes, no damage had been caused to the property or any in the area.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said the main risks include earthquake-prone buildings which have been identified within main cities and towns.

"Residential dwellings are considered a low risk, but damage may be widespread and require people to be rehoused," a spokesman said.

"Infrastructure networks such as electricity, roads, and bridges and our future social and economic wellbeing are also at risk."