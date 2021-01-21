Southlanders warned of flooding, more rain to come

Henderson Road, at Boggyburn. Photo / Supplied

A flood warning is in place for Southland after heavy rain.

Environment Southland have turned on their flood warning as a precaution.

"If you are out and about please look out for surface water and some local flooding," a post on its Facebook page said.

Photo / Supplied

The Southland District Council has reported isolated surface flooding on the central Southland road network.

"Speed restrictions and flooding signs are in place. In most places water is receding, but motorists please take care."

Meanwhile, more road closures have Clutha's district council about to put up permanent warning barriers at flood-prone Kelso.

Council contractors put up detour signs this morning at the former Otago township, which had to be relocated entirely after a big flood in 1980.

Service manager Jules Witt says flooding is a known hazard, except Google Maps often diverts unaware drivers to the area when state highways are closed.

He says the whole town has gone because of flooding, but roads still have to be closed about three times a year.