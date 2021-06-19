Southern Motorway road crash: Two dead, three hurt, say police

A look at the recent death toll on New Zealand roads. Video / Nathan Meek

Two people have been killed and three seriously injured after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes of the motorway are closed near Highbrook Drive.

Two people have died and one is in a critical condition following a crash on the Southern Motorway near East Tamaki. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services were called to the crash at 3.34am.

Police said they were called to the scene between the Highbrook Drive off-ramp and Highbrook Drive on-ramp.

"Sadly, two people died at the scene," said police. "Three others were transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The motorway is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services work

to clear the scene.

"The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and investigations are ongoing into

the cause of the crash."

Police are also investigating a serious crash - involving three vehicles - which shut down Mt Albert Rd for a period of time this morning.

