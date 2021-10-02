Southern, eastern Auckland train services cancelled following fatal incident at Otahuhu station

Police attending the incident at Otahuhu train station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Train services on the Southern and Eastern lines in Auckland have been cancelled following a fatal incident at the Otahuhu train station.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a fatal incident involving a person happened at the station about 7am on Sunday.

Auckland Transport said all Eastern Line services between Sylvia Park and Manukau, and Southern Line services between Penrose and Papakura had been cancelled until further notice.

This was "due to an incident requiring emergency services at Otahuhu", an AT spokesman said.