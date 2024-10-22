Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic this evening due to a police incident near Penrose. Photo / NZTA

Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic this evening due to a police incident near Penrose. Photo / NZTA

Auckland’s Southern Motorway lanes are closed to southbound traffic due a police incident and rush hour motorists are being urged to use alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to an incident on the motorway near the Penrose Rd overbridge.

“The motorway is blocked southbound and motorists are asked to follow the directions on motorway signage.”

Google Maps shows traffic is heavily congested with southbound tailbacks snaking all the way to Spaghetti Junction.