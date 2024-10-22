Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Southbound traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway closed due to emergency police incident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic this evening due to a police incident near Penrose. Photo / NZTA

Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic this evening due to a police incident near Penrose. Photo / NZTA

Auckland’s Southern Motorway lanes are closed to southbound traffic due a police incident and rush hour motorists are being urged to use alternative routes.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to an incident on the motorway near the Penrose Rd overbridge.

“The motorway is blocked southbound and motorists are asked to follow the directions on motorway signage.”

Google Maps shows traffic is heavily congested with southbound tailbacks snaking all the way to Spaghetti Junction.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northbound traffic is heavily congested all the way back to Ōtāhuhu.

St John ambulance said due to a traffic incident at Penrose, one patient had been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said all SH1 lanes were initially closed between Ellerslie Panmure Highway and South Eastern Highway “due to a serious incident”.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for some time. People are encouraged to delay their travel, where possible, or allow extra time for their journeys using alternative routes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists were urged to consider using SH16 and SH20 as an alternative route.

In an update at 5.15pm, Waka Kotahi said one southbound lane had now reopened but “long delays” were expected in the area.

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand