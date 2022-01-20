A police raid, which turned up drugs and illegally-held firearms, took place at an address in Opunake, South Taranaki, on Thursday morning. Photo / Tara Shaskey

A police bust has seen a 60-year-old man arrested on firearms and a raft of drugs charges.

A search of the man's Opunake, South Taranaki, address was undertaken by police on Thursday morning.

The raid turned up "a substantial amount of methamphetamine" and also cash, a police media release stated.

Illegally-held firearms were also seized.

Later in the day, the man appeared in Hāwera District Court charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, possession of drug utensils, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on January 24.