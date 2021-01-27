South Island weather: Blenheim hits 36C in another day of record-breaking temperatures

Sumner Beach in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

There has been little relief for South Islanders with another day of record-breaking temperatures with the mercury topping 36C in Blenheim.

It's not just the South Island either today, with some parts of the North also creeping above 30C.

For the first time since 1954, Christchurch topped 35C two days in a row, according to Metservice.

Blenheim also hit 36.1C at 4pm, smashing its January temperature record set in 1972.

🥵🥵🥵

Looks like Blenheim Airport (Woodbourne) has broken its Jan max temperature with records back to 1972



ChCh airport has also topped out above 35°C two days running for the first time since records started there in 1954



The cloud cover precedes the cool change tonight ^LF pic.twitter.com/8hMMJDfjcY — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2021

With the scorching Blenheim temperature, Fire and Emergency NZ has lifted the fire danger warning at Marlborough's Wither Hills Farm Park to "extreme".

All of the park, except for the lower tracks, are closed, the Marlborough District Council said.

Fire and Emergency NZ & Niwa's weather indices showing the fire dangers in Marlborough and Kaikoura. Photo / Supplied

In the North Island, Gisborne wasn't far behind, with a sweltering high of 35C.

It was a similar story today in Masterton, with a peak of 34C, but the temperature will be back in the mid-20s tomorrow.

It's been a hot day in Napier as well with a high of 29C.

Auckland had a modest high of 26C, sitting on 24.1C at 4pm today.

Record-breaking week

It follows a scorching hot week in the south, Christchurch smashed its record for the hottest day in January yesterday.

According to Metservice, the mercury nudged into 36.1C for the Garden City yesterday.

The previous record for January was 35.9C set in 1979.

Other places in Canterbury followed suit with Ashburton reaching 39.2C yesterday, the highest temperature for the area since records began in 2006.

Ashburton's near 40C yesterday took the crown for the warmest place on record this summer.

Timaru broke its January maximum temperature since records began in 1972 with 37.5°C.

Ashburton airport has reached 37.5°C, the highest temperature at that site since records begun in 2006.



Timaru airport has broken its January maximum temperature since records begun in 1972 with 37.5°C.



Keep an eye on temps at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/cuDUJuYEZ8 — MetService (@MetService) January 26, 2021

As residents baked under the sun yesterday, Canterbury DHB emergency department clinical director Dr David Richards said "a number" of the 292 admissions yesterday would've likely been heat-related, such as dehydration and confusion.

'Tinder dry' but relief on the way

Fire and Emergency NZ's Response Co-ordinator Colin Russell told Chris Lynch on Newstalk ZB firefighters have been in a heightened state of awareness due to the weather.

"Today's [Wednesday] our touchpoint. It's really tinder dry and very volatile out there today.

"It does surprise people how fast fire can move, and when the conditions are dry the fire can travel extremely fast."

But relief is on the way for sweltering South Islanders.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said the temperatures will dip a few degrees today before a chill sets in from tomorrow.

In Timaru, cloud was already starting to strip the heat, with the temperature dropping by nearly 10C from the 33.2C recorded at 11am.

2⃣:3⃣0⃣ pm 🌡



Toasty temps across the eastern seaboard this afternoon, but cloud is already starting to strip towns of their heat. Timaru has dropped nearly 10°C from 33.2°C at 11am. Watch out next #christchurch https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/dU0YigW8Lm — MetService (@MetService) January 27, 2021

High cloud building over the southeast of the South Island, and rain edging down from the north will shoo away the record-breaking heat, she said.

Christchurch is expected to reach a high of 22C tomorrow with morning rain and isolated showers throughout the day.

Fire permits have been suspended in most of the South Island.

Permits are granted when an area is in a restricted season, and have been suspended indefinitely in Canterbury.

They have also been suspended in the Nelson District with the exception of Nelson Lakes, Murchison, and Golden Bay West for 48 hours.

Fire and Emergency NZ's response co-ordinator Colin Russell said with the high temperatures and strong winds forecast, cancelling active fire permits reduces the potential for fires getting out of control.

"Please, avoid any spark-generating activities, like grinding and cutting metals outdoors, or using farm machinery. Even mowing the lawn could cause sparks to start an out-of-control fire. Also check previous burn sites for hot embers and if you see a fire call 111 immediately.

"As an organisation we are well prepared to respond to any incidents across Canterbury.

"We have crews on standby and are ready to protect our communities if a fire does occur."