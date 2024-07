The tahini has been recalled due to the risk of salmonella. Photo / MPI

A brand of tahini is being recalled due to fears it has been contaminated with salmonella.

The affected Al’Fez branded tahini was sold widely in Foodstuff stories (New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square) in the South Island.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the recall affects 160g jars of Al’Fez Tahini Paste with a batch marking of 3355 and a best-before date of 06 2025.

“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products.”