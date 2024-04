Scammers are a major problem for New Zealanders. With ever-elaborate methods of targeting your savings, what can you do to keep yourself safe? Video / Ella Wilks, words / NZ Banking Association

A retired South Island cop and a Northland pensioner lost at least $300,000 in a large-scale fraud linked to a young Auckland mother whose banks accounts were used to launder more than $1 million in stolen cash.

The pair lost their retirement savings in late 2022 after searching online for “safe” investment opportunities and being contacted by scammers posing as professional financial advisers.

The former policeman sunk more than $250,000 into the scheme. He thought he was investing in Government-backed green energy bonds with Australian firm Macquarie Asset Management. But it was all a lie and he lost everything.

“It was very upsetting of course,” he told the Herald.

“My wife wasn’t happy about it and still isn’t.

“We’re lucky that we’re still managing to live a comfortable life but it could have been much more comfortable.”

The retirees are among 10 Kiwi victims who sent money to accounts at three different banks under the name CEB Holdings Ltd, which were set up by the company’s sole director Aimee Rodda in 2022.

The mule, the victim and the private investigator. How did 10 victims lose $1m to an elaborate scam? Aimee Rodda (inset top) opened the accounts, Rodney Mathers (centre) lost $100,000, and private investigator Nick Mayer (inset-right) unravelled the elaborate offshore scam, which involved a Nigerian man who stayed at Auckland's Heritage Hotel. Photo / Main - File, Inset top - Supplied, Inset middle and Right - NZME

She told police she was asked to open the accounts by a Nigerian man she met in an Auckland bar. She said she gave him full control of those accounts, thinking she was part of a legitimate cryptocurrency venture.

Police had been preparing to prosecute Rodda for money laundering. But after a year-long investigation, they now say she was “deceived” and won’t face charges.

The Herald has spoken to four of the 10 victims. They include North Shore businessman Rodney Mathers who lost $100,000 in October 2022 and New Zealand First candidate David Wilson, who lost $200,000 the following month.