17 May, 2024 12:01 AM 3 mins to read

A South Canterbury man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after crashing a car and killing two people following a morning drinking session.

Murray Dean Stockwell, 47, appeared in the High Court at Timaru today, entering pleas to two charges of manslaughter by driving in a dangerous manner.

On October 5 he was at his Temuka home drinking with Shane Davidson, 60, and 26-year-old Stephanie Gilbert.

The trio decided to go and purchase more alcohol and travelled in Stockwell’s Ford Falcon V8 to a local bottle store.

Gilbert drove from Stockwell’s home to the store.

After buying more booze, Stockwell got behind the wheel to drive home.

On the way home he overtook a tractor and trailer unit and then carried on to blow through the intersection of Middleswamp and Guild Rds.

As he crossed the intersection - a controlled giveway area - he lost control of the Ford on shingle and crashed into a drainage ditch.

Gilbert and Davidson were critically injured and died at the scene.

Stockwell was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

He survived and was later charged in relation to the deaths.

Justice Cameron Mander revealed in court today that Stockwell had an alcohol of 187 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

In New Zealand, the alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Stockwell’s result put him at almost three times the legal limit.

Justice Mander said a Serious Crash Unit analysis of the fatal incident showed Stockwell was driving at between 151km/h and 159km/h.

The speed limit in the crash area is 100km/h.

Justice Cameron Mander. Photo / Pool

When spoken to by police, Stockwell said he had “no memory of the crash, or that morning”.

Justice Mander formally convicted the 47-year-old and remanded him in custody until his sentencing date on June 17.

A pre-sentence report and Victim Impact Statements were ordered in advance of the hearing.

Under the Crimes Act, a person convicted of manslaughter can be sentenced to life in prison.

Gilbert was much loved by her family and survived by her parents and sister.

“Steph was a vibrant, kind, loving and beautiful soul who will be deeply missed,” they said in her funeral notice.

“A young beautiful life has gone too soon.”

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz