South Auckland tornado: More than 20 homes uninhabitable out of 251

The clean-up from Saturday morning's tornado was still ongoing. Photo / Dean Purcell.

More than 20 Papatoetoe homes are uninhabitable and entry into a further 60 homes is restricted after the tornado that ripped through South Auckland.

The 251 properties damaged in Saturday morning's freak weather had been assessed by Auckland Council.

Inspectors determined 22 were uninhabitable, 60 had restricted entry and the remaining 169 were safe to live in.

This was an updated figure to the 62 homes deemed uninhabitable after rapid building assessments directly after the tornado.

"There will still be some further work required as more detailed information comes to light, and we may see the numbers change as we go into the next stage of detailed assessments," council building consents general manager Ian McCormick said.

"Our building inspectors are now identifying what remediation work needs to be done, whether building consents are required, or whether a property needs to be demolished."

Yesterday the council confirmed it would match the Government's initial $100,000 deposit into the tornado relief fund - aimed to assist those hit with damages.

Council offered a breakdown for what would be funded:

• Accommodation not already provided through other agencies

• Extra financial burden/costs because of the tornado and displacement

• Family or personal crisis

• Utilities, reconnection costs and outstanding invoices.

To be eligible, people must be experiencing hardship as a result of the tornado. People able to receive other funding assistance may not be eligible for the fund, unless that assistance hadn't reduced someone's hardship.

Businesses were not eligible to apply and only one application per household was allowed.

Applications would be accepted until July 19, or until the fund was empty. The fund could be extended after a review on July 12.

To apply for the fund, head to the aucklandcouncil.smartygrants.com.au/AMRF web address or call 09 301 0101.

Papatoetoe Library staff could also provide in-person application support.

Anyone who wanted to donate to the fund could make payments to the Auckland Council bank account 12 3113 0131166 00, with "Tornado" as a reference.