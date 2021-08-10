South Auckland shooting: Three men to appear in Manukau District Court

Police at the scene of a shooting on Whimbrel Rd in Flat Bush after a man was found with gunshot wounds. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three men are set to appear in court today after a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

Armed police surrounded a Whimbrel Rd home about 1pm yesterday after reports of a firearm being fired.

One person was found inside the house with a gunshot wound and seriously injured.

A car was also seen leaving the property which was later found parked in Hillsborough.

Three men, aged between 22 and 27, were arrested but police this morning confirmed they had been charged with firearms-related offences and will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Inquiries were ongoing and police couldn't rule out further charges being laid.

A firearm and ammunition was also recovered by police.