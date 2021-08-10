South Auckland shooting: Three men to appear in Manukau District Court

Three men are set to appear in court today after a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.
Armed police surrounded a Whimbrel Rd home about 1pm yesterday after reports of a firearm being fired.
One person was found inside the house with a gunshot wound and seriously injured.
Read More
- South Auckland shooting: 'It was close' - family run as gunmen target house - NZ Herald
- Auckland shooting: Woman car-jacked at gunpoint as police chase ends in shooting - NZ Herald
- Two men injured: Staff rushed to help man allegedly shot on Auckland street; another located at...
- Auckland shooting: Charges laid against man involved in dramatic shooting - NZ Herald
A car was also seen leaving the property which was later found parked in Hillsborough.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Three men, aged between 22 and 27, were arrested but police this morning confirmed they had been charged with firearms-related offences and will appear in the Manukau District Court today.
Inquiries were ongoing and police couldn't rule out further charges being laid.
A firearm and ammunition was also recovered by police.