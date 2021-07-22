South Auckland shooting: Neighbour describes fear as sound of gunshots heard in Clendon Park

The incident happened shortly before 4.30am, police, and involved a house on Palmers Rd. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A woman has described a terrifying ordeal after several gunshots rang out near her house in the early hours of this morning.

Police have launched an investigation after shots were reportedly fired at a house in the suburb of Clendon Park, near Manurewa and Weymouth, in South Auckland.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30am and involved a house on Palmers Rd, police said.

A resident nearby told the Herald she was still in shock several hours after.

"I'm still shaken up from what happened. All I heard [was] what sounded like seven to nine gunshots around 4.20 this morning.

"A minute or so after, I heard the gunshot-like noises. I then heard the helicopter, which was swooping over us in Weymouth."

The woman was already awake when she heard the noise, but was initially confused about what it was.

'The shots were so clear to hear and so loud'

"When I heard the gunshots I thought it may just be youngsters letting off fireworks at that time in the morning. But once I heard the helicopter, I got a feeling that it was more than just fireworks," she said.

"I was scared ... fight or flight kicked in for me. The shots were so clear to hear and so loud."

Police were called to reports of a house being shot at on Palmers Rd in Clendon Park, South Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The woman said she was worried for her family's safety and quickly called relatives in the area to keep safe and to stay inside.

A police spokesman said: "At around 4.20am, shots were reportedly fired at an address in Palmers Rd by offenders who left the scene in a vehicle."

People were inside the house at the time, a spokesman said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," police said.

Authorities are now making inquiries and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.

Incident adds to more gun-related events

The incident is one of now several shootings and gun-related events around the country over the last few weeks.

Last week, authorities were sent to a house on Favona Rd, near Māngere in South Auckland, after locals reported hearing gunshots being fired.

Police confirmed on arrival, officers found a number of items - including an empty shotgun cartridge.

A few hours later, emergency services and police were called to an incident in Penrose and Ellerslie, central Auckland, after initial reports that a man had stolen a vehicle from Church St.

When approached by police officers, the man instead high jacked two members of the public before he was eventually shot by police.

That incident came after a man was shot and killed by police in Hamilton during an armed stand-off the night before that.