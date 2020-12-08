South Auckland homicide: Accused pleads not guilty, loses name suppression

The accused appeared in the High Court at Auckland today. Photo / File

A man accused of murder over the death of a young woman in South Auckland has entered a not guilty plea and can now be publicly identified.

Palmer Edward Marsters entered a not guilty plea this morning in the High Court at Auckland as his name suppression order lapsed.

He also denied two charges of assault with intent to injure and assault with a blunt instrument.

The homicide investigation started after the body of a young woman was discovered in a burnt car on Alfriston Rd on the morning of November 4.

The victim, Chontel Wiki-O'Brien, was 23.

Crown prosecutor Henry Benson-Pope told the court members of the young woman's family were in court today.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a three-week trial date for the case for November next year.