South Auckland hit-and-run: Name suppression for 21yo accused in Māngere death

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a hit-and-run crash which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

The 21-year-old charged in relation to the alleged hit-and-run death in South Auckland yesterday has been granted interim name suppression.

The man appeared in Manukau District Court this afternoon facing two charges - dangerous driving causing death, and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He was remanded in custody without plea and will next appear in court on June 25.

His family appeared in court in support of the defendant.

Police have carried out and completed a scene examination at the site of the incident on Thomas Rd.

The identity of the man who died has yet to be released. Police said a post-mortem examination is to be carried out today.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau CIB said authorities cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation.

She said detectives are still working through speaking with "a large number" of people to figure out the circumstances of the incident.

A number of vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation.

Police were called to Thomas Rd just before 12pm yesterday, after reports a man had been hit by a vehicle which then allegedly left the area immediately afterwards.

Streets in the south Auckland suburb were cordoned off for much of the afternoon.

Armed police were posted Pukaki Rd, about 5 minutes down Massey Rd from the scene of the incident.

Police examine the scene of a hit-and-run in Māngere.

One witness saw up to 20-30 people restrained across two scenes, amid a heavy police presence of about 15-20 officers.

Another witnessed described seeing two men smashing a car on Thomas Rd.

He said a car had pulled out from a house and was revving its engine on the street.

"I heard the tyre noises," the witness said.

Then two men began smashing the car with what the witness believed was a rock and iron rod.