A neighbour told the Herald today that her husband came home around 3.30pm to police officers “everywhere.”

“He called us to check if we were alright.

“It’s first time something like this has happened here,” said the woman who has been living in the area for about five years.

She said she didn’t know anything about the incident until police knocked on her door looking for more information.

The housing complex where forensic teams have been deployed has only been built recently and tenanted in the last year.

“We feel scared.”

She said she didn’t let her younger brother walk to school today after last nights events.

“He usually walks (to school), he walks everywhere.

“I called the school to let him know why he was absent, and they said they’d pick him up.”

Police have set up a crime scene at a property on Gambare Pl, Wattle Downs, erecting a blue specialist search group tent and beginning what looked like forensic investigations. Photo / Michael Craig

When the Herald visited the scene this morning, a police investigation tent remained outside the house. Forensic investigators were huddled around a vehicle, leaning on it to write notes.

Another group of investigators stood outside the door of one of the town houses. The driveway behind them had a trail of orange evidence markers.

Yesterday Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall, of Counties Manukau CIB, said the man arrived about mid-afternoon at the Clendon Medical Centre in Clendon Park in a critical condition.

”At this point, we believe he has sustained gunshot injuries at another location.

“The man was transported to Middlemore Hospital, however despite best efforts by medical professionals he has since succumbed to his injuries.”

Counties Manukau Police remain at the Clendon Medical Centre this evening after a male presented with critical injuries and subsequently died with a homicide investigation being launched. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are making inquiries at a nearby Wattle Downs address as part of the investigation.

”We are speaking with a number of individuals as part of those inquiries to understand what has taken place this afternoon,” Hassall said.

One resident on Gambare Place took to social media saying police had chased the alleged offender to an address on the street.

“We weren’t allowed to leave our homes. The cops are across the road from my driveway,” the witness said.

Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

”A scene examination will take place in due course, along with a post-mortem [examination].

“The community can expect there to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”

A heavy police response rushed to an incident outside the South Auckland medical centre this afternoon which ambulance staff initially said left one person critically injured.

Witnesses reported seeing the Armed Offenders Squad, multiple police officers and ambulance staff outside the Clendon Medical Centre, which is inside the Clendon Shopping Centre in Clendon Park.

One person claimed someone ran into the medical centre yelling, “My friend [has] been shot”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, one operations manager and two rapid response vehicles attended Clendon Park at 2.50pm.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

A video seen by the Herald shows armed police standing in front of the medical centre as ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ staff erect a black tarpaulin in front of the building.

Police vehicles can be seen blocking the entrance to the shopping centre via Palmers Rd.

It’s understood the police Eagle helicopter was also called out.

Others online said police had cordoned off the area outside the medical centre.

A spokesperson for Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora referred all questions to police.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Gambare Place area this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 105 phone service and reference the event number 241205/5771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman says the incident is an "appalling tragedy". Photo / Michael Craig

Manurewa-Papakura Ward councillor Daniel Newman – who lives in Wattle Downs and has been an enrolled patient at the Clendon Medical Centre for decades – described the incident as an “appalling tragedy”.

“I am shocked to learn that a man entered the medical practice with life-threatening gunshot injuries and I am deeply sad that he subsequently died in Middlemore Hospital,” Newman said.

“I am grateful to the staff at Clendon Medical who tried to offer assistance as well as paramedics and emergency clinicians at Middlemore who fought, unsuccessfully, to save the man’s life.

“This is a tragedy. I support the police to investigate this homicide and bring those responsible to justice.

“This incident is not normal, and I want my constituents to have confidence that our community continues to be a good place which is supported by health care, law enforcement, and other first responders who work hard when tragic incidents occur.”