Armed police swarm South Auckland’s Clendon Park following emergency incident

Emergency services rushed to an incident outside the Clendon Medical Centre in South Auckland's Clendon Park this afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

A heavy police presence was rushed to an incident outside a medical centre in South Auckland this afternoon which had left one person critically injured.

Witnesses have reported seeing the Armed Offenders Squad, multiple police officers as well as ambulance staff in attendance outside the Clendon Medical Centre inside the Clendon Shopping Centre in Clendon Park.

One person claimed someone ran into the medical centre yelling, “My friend [has] been shot”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, one operations manager and two rapid response vehicles attended the Clendon Park incident at 2.50pm.

One person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

A video seen by the Herald shows armed police standing in front of the medical centre as ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ staff erect a black tarpaulin in front of the building.

Police vehicles can be seen blocking the entrance to the shopping centre via Palmers Rd.

It’s understood the police Eagle helicopter also attended.

Others online said police had cordoned off the area outside the medical centre.

A Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora spokesperson referred all questions to police.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

More to come

