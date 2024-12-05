Emergency services rushed to an incident outside the Clendon Medical Centre in South Auckland's Clendon Park this afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

A heavy police presence was rushed to an incident outside a medical centre in South Auckland this afternoon which had left one person critically injured.

Witnesses have reported seeing the Armed Offenders Squad, multiple police officers as well as ambulance staff in attendance outside the Clendon Medical Centre inside the Clendon Shopping Centre in Clendon Park.

One person claimed someone ran into the medical centre yelling, “My friend [has] been shot”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance, one operations manager and two rapid response vehicles attended the Clendon Park incident at 2.50pm.