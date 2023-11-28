South Auckland crime: Assault leaves man in critical condition

One person was rushed to hospital following a serious incident in Papakura on Tuesday night. Video / NZ Herald

A man is fighting for his life following an early morning attack minutes after leaving a South Auckland bar.

Police confirmed a man is in custody following the assault in Papakura overnight.

At about 1.30am, a group left a bar on O’Shannessey St when one man assaulted another.

He was knocked unconscious and suffered serious injuries.

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital and remains there in critical condition.

Police were in the area quickly as the offender fled on foot. He was later arrested nearby.

Officers blocked the street, which runs through the town centre, while an investigation was carried out.

About a dozen officers and eight police vehicles were still at the location after 3am.

A witness told the Herald detectiveswere collecting statements from officers at the scene.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident, but are not seeking anyone else.

Police blocked off O'Shannessey St in Papakura on the morning of November 29 due to a serious assault. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 231129/0093.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.