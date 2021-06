A serious accident has left a major road in South Auckland closed with motorists warned to avoid the area.

It is understood a pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a suspected hit and run incident.

At least two streets have been closed by the incident.

Auckland Transport said a section of Thomas Rd in Māngere was closed. Jordan Rd was also closed to traffic.

THOMAS RD, MANGERE - ROAD CLOSED - 12:15PM

Due to a serious crash a section of Thomas Rd, between Staverton Cres and Cape Rd, is now closed in Mangere. Jordan Rd is also closed. Avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/qYAjpJLQsF — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 9, 2021

Motorists were told to avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions.