Car crashes through doors of Dunedin shop. Video / ODT

A man was taken into custody after driving through the front doors of the Octagon Night 'n Day store in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the car crashed into the entrance, on Princes St, about 1.45am.

The vehicle crashed into the entrance of the Octagon Night 'n Day early this morning. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

It was not yet known if it was an crash or a smash and grab attempt.

Inquiries were ongoing, she said.