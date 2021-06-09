South Auckland crash: Person dies after being hit by vehicle

A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in South Auckland.

The serious accident has left a major road in Mangere closed with motorists warned to avoid the area.

It is understood the incident is a suspected hit and run.

Police said they were currently responding to an incident where a person had been hit by a vehicle.

The injured person had died at the scene.

The incident happened on Thomas Rd around 11.45am.

Police said cordons were now in place where the incident occurred and these were expected to be in place for some time.

At least two streets have been closed by the incident.

Auckland Transport said a section of Thomas Rd in Māngere was closed. Jordan Rd was also closed to traffic.

Motorists were told to avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions.

The Serious Crash Unit was now examining the scene.

Police were currently making enquiries inot the vehicle involved in the incident.

"These enquiries are still in the early stages and a further update will be provided once available," said a police spokesperson.