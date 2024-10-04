“[Animal control say] we can’t connect the mauled animal with any particular dog or incident because there’s no video footage. Case closed.
“You call them, and then they’ll send somebody to have a look, but that might not be the same day, even as what you reported.”
He and his neighbours say animal control was treating the dog attack cases individually, even though they had repeatedly complained about the same pack of dogs from the same property attacking pets and livestock.
“You’d think they would have enough [evidence], they could see enough collateral damage that you’ve got a killing machine somewhere there, it’s not gonna stop for an alpaca or a goat or a sheep or a girl or anything else.
“The sooner we can put an end to all this cruelty the better.”
Another man said he had a lockdown procedure planned with his children after two of his calves were killed by the dogs.
Following a meeting with two community representatives, Faulkner said a new plan was in place to try to address the attacks including “proactive patrols” and the placement of two “humane dog traps”.
“For us, obviously, any attack is one too many, and we’re doing absolutely everything we can within our powers to help bring a stop to this, which is why we’ve made this plan with the community in mind.
“The extra resources that we’re putting in are only newly available this year.”
Faulkner said the owners at the gang-affiliated property had been co-operative recently, but they “have had incidents where residents have come out and been verbally abusive to our animal management officers”.
To be able to disqualify someone from owning a dog, at least three recorded infringements must be lodged against a person within 24 months, Faulkner said.
He said there was no evidence of the dogs being aggressive towards humans, but the community should still avoid approaching them.
“Dogs, in general, are usually either aggressive towards animals or people. It’s very rarely that they are both, and in none of these reports over the last two years have there been any inclination that they’ve been aggressive, let alone attacked a person.”
Faulkner said animal management is doing “everything that it can in this situation”.
“We are treating every job that gets reported in the Totara area as critical, whether that be roaming or an attack so that we can get the quickest response to the area.”
Aucklanders can report animal control or welfare concerns to Auckland Council at 09 301 0101.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.
