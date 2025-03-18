“South Africans also leave South Africa to come to New Zealand, to come to go to England and other parts of the world just as much as New Zealand does also leave New Zealand to go to other parts of the world,” he said. “So people are rotating around the world. And that is the main reason why people move.

“But now we don’t agree with people who come who leave South Africa for those reasons, and when they arrive in the host country then they bash their country.

“That is not right, because we are aware that there are some South Africans that come to New Zealand and go to other countries and start lying about the conditions in South Africa and start lying that they ran away from South Africa because they are being killed, because they are being targeted for their race, that is lies, and that is not true.”

The majority of people would stay in South Africa or return there eventually, he added.

“It’s just a fraction of those kind of people that have left South Africa, the majority of South Africans are still there, the majority of white South Africans are still there.

“And we’ve got now figures – we know that some of those who left because they were angry with the end of apartheid, they were angry when Nelson Mandela became President and they started leaving the country – they are coming back to South Africa, some of them, because life abroad and life in South Africa is not the same. And they do miss a lot of things that South Africa offers.”

The high commission, based in Wellington, is stepping up its presence in New Zealand, looking for an honorary consul in Auckland to represent the larger number of expats there.

“We’re looking for a person with a good reputation, whether New Zealander or South African with credibility, who we can appoint as an honorary consul,” said Sexwale.

“So that is a process that we are we undertaking right now and we welcome applicants to bring their CVs to the high commission so that we can consider them.”

That could also take the pressure off the waiting times for passports and other documents, he added, and avoid people feeling forced and “falling into a trap” of using illegal services.

- RNZ

