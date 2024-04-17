New Zealand-born Rachael Dixon was a myotherapist working in Melbourne. She died after ingesting a drink containing a poisonous mushroom.

The Australian wellness retreat where a Kiwi woman died after drinking a toxic mushroom beverage said the incident was at a private event and its staff were not involved.

New Zealand-born woman Rachael Dixon died after ingesting a drink at the Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre in the town of Clunes, in Victoria, late on Saturday night.

Dixon was born and raised in Southland, where members of her family remain.

Emergency services were called to the wellness centre shortly before midnight after reports a person had become unwell after consuming a drink.

Detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit are probing the death.

In a post on the centre’s Facebook page, Soul Barn said they hire out workshop space to external businesses and facilitators.

“The event, which took place on April 13, was a private event, and those facilitating the event do not work for or represent Soul Barn in any way,” they said.

“None of our regular therapists, staff or facilitators were present at any point during this event.”

It is understood that 53-year-old Dixon went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived. Two other people who were at the centre at the same time were rushed to hospital. They were discharged yesterday, according to local media.

Officers investigating the death are examining whether the drink Dixon took contained mushrooms, The Age newspaper reported.

Soul Barn said: “There are no words to express the deep sorrow and shock we are feeling here at Soul following the tragic incident.

“We share the shock and devastation of everyone involved, and our hearts are with those families affected.

“Soul Barn is closed while police complete their investigation.”

Soul Barn wellness retreat was closed after the mushroom death of Kiwi woman Rachael Dixon. Photo / Facebook

‘Love you infinity, Mum’

Dixon’s son Matthew took to Facebook to pay tribute to his “supportive” mother.

“To the most loving, most caring person I’ve ever known. Can’t thank you enough for everything you did for me and all the support you gave me,” he wrote.

“Words can’t begin to describe how much I will miss you. Wish I could give you one last hug. Love you infinity, Mum.”

The young man also shared an old photo of his mother holding him as a young boy.

Rachael Dixon, 53, died shortly after ingesting a drink at a wellness centre in the town of Clunes, Victoria, Australia, on Saturday night.

Matthew’s aunt, Penny Muller-Dixon, also shared a few words about her sister, acknowledging the family’s heartbreak.

“Words cannot express the heartbreak we are all feeling,” she said online.

“Matthew, your NZ family love you - we will see you soon.”

Muller-Dixon said her sister was taken too young and called on others to “hug and love those around you”.