Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Social housing: How not to fix a crisis – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Housing Minister Chris Bishop: What's the real meaning of "Kāinga Ora's core role is as a landlord"? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Housing Minister Chris Bishop: What's the real meaning of "Kāinga Ora's core role is as a landlord"? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Sir Bill English said it bluntly: the Government shouldn’t build social housing.

The National Party’s muse and former Prime Minister was speaking at a Property Council conference earlier this year.

There’s a better approach, he said, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand