The chairs have been stacked to the side and we shuffle ourselves roughly into rows. There’s a karakia, a few words of welcome, and the guitar starts, the words flash up on a screen at the front.
It’s the weekly waiata singalong, the first of the new year. Tenants in the building, staff and volunteers, casual visitors in for a feed, all in together, smiling, welcoming each other, cracking jokes.
The second song is a mōteatea, a semi-chanted waiata in traditional form, written specifically for the mission. If there’s another song more difficult to sing, I haven’t heard it. All around me, voices rise to the challenge.
One bloke in yellow from top to toe bubbles with enthusiasm. Another leans on his walker by the wall, watching quietly. Denise is there, free now from her old world of drugs and abuse.
And there’s Richard, 82 years old and 30 years sober, managing his life as a recovering alcoholic. He’s an actor, a poet, a historian and he’s got a PhD. And Denise’s friend Maryann, also an escapee from drugs and abuse, and once briefly notorious for hiding prison escapee Dean Wickliffe. Singing away.
Near the end, the group divides, tāne to one side, wāhine the other, and belt out a spirited waiata-ā-ringa, an action song.
“Bit rusty,” they say at the end, laughing. Seemed pretty good to me.
HomeGround is home to 80 tenants and also the mothership for all the mission’s work. Facilities include a large medical centre, a couple of closed floors for detox patients, a dining room that serves a good cooked meal in the mornings and a weekly dinner for wāhine, a pharmacy and activity rooms. There’s also a rooftop garden, tended by the tenants and just now featuring an explosively lush passionfruit vine, although to be fair it’s more leaves than fruit.
The principle underlying this place is called “housing first”: give a homeless and usually traumatised person somewhere decent to live, and on that foundation you can help them manage their life. But HomeGround is not just housing-plus-services, it’s community.
This week, the building turned 3. It’s fully occupied.
I talked to Maryann and Denise, and then Richard, in a room just off the rooftop garden. All of them live at HomeGround.
Maryann was the first person to move in, when it opened in February 2022, and Denise followed shortly after. Their apartments are on the same floor, opposite each other.
There was a water jug on the table and a dish of lemon slices. Denise started eating the lemons.
“I like them like that. And they’re good for your skin.”
Denise presents as good time and stroppy. Her T-shirt said, “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then fair enough, I’m psycho”.
Maryann is small, with wispy dyed hair and a way of being delicate while letting you know she’s not going to put up with any shit. They’ve known each other 30 years.
“I grew up in Otara,” said Denise, “and it was a druggie world. I ran away from home when I was 16, 17, and I met someone and life goes mental and I had children. And then fast forward to now and I ran away again and came here.
“I was with him for nearly 40 years, I think I was 53 when I ran away and I’m 57 now. It’s good here.”
Denise mentioned “him” and “my ex” a lot, but never used his name.
“When I ran away the second time, I banged into this one,” she said, flicking a finger at Maryann. She too had fled a violent, controlling partner and they found themselves in the same emergency housing block.
“We put our names down for this place. I said to her, ‘Be positive, we’ll get it,’ and we did. It’s been awesome ... it gives me space, I can go for a walk in the park, come back, push that button in the lift, come up here [to the roof] and water the garden. I love it.”
“Can’t tell you what we overdo now,” said Maryann.
“That’s a secret!” said Denise, laughing again.
When Maryann was pregnant with her first son, she went on methadone, to stop her using heroin.
“I’ve been on it for 30-something years. That’s been a saviour, as well as my children. My children are actually what made me get on to the methadone programme. I knew I couldn’t look after children when we were hanging out for drugs.”
Richard peppers his conversation with drily-delivered jokes, but his story doesn’t start with one. When he was 3, living in Hāwera, he wandered into the garden to find his father lying in a pool of blood.
His special interest was local history as it related to Māori, and he fell in with the brothers Syd and Moana Jackson and their sister Jacqui.
“I took Jacqui out. She married somebody else and I’m a bit cross about that, but I knew Syd and Moana very much in those days.”
He applied for a job in External Affairs but was rejected.
“I wanted to be a big diplomat overseas, so then I did the second-best thing. I went to teachers' college in Christchurch. I taught for 30 years and I was drinking all through that. Beer, usually, with a few whiskies. By the 90s I was a mess.”
So was his marriage. He went into treatment. Then, in the mid-90s, he enrolled for a masters degree in social policy at Massey University in Palmerston North, focusing on Māori land loss through the courts.
He became friends with Sir Hugh Kawharu and his whānau at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and, for a while, lived in the poolhouse of a property on Paritai Drive in Ōrākei, looking across to Kawharu’s marae at Takaparawhau, or Bastion Point.
“It was ‘the white hill’ and ‘the brown hill’. That’s what we called them.”
How did he keep body and soul together?
“I didn’t drink.”
And for money?
“Yes, I know. Sorry. I managed to con the administrator at Avondale College to give me relief teaching. I did that for 10 years, 15 years. Other schools too.”
“I went to answer the door, and a guy was there with a knife. It was a bone-carving knife from the butcher’s. ‘Don’t move.’ And my dressing gown came off, and my ex came out with something to smash him with.
“It was all over a tinnie, ’cos we were selling drugs of course. I hoofed it and jumped the fence and ran across the road naked.”
“I’ve been in the papers myself,” said Maryann. “For harbouring escaped prisoners. They were friends of my partner’s.
“In 1991, Dean Wickliffe escaped from Paremoremo Prison for the second time. We were living in GI at the time. Glen Innes. That was my place, I had a state house there and I got the rude call at five o’clock one morning. ‘Get out of bed! The house is surrounded!’ Marched down the road in my pyjamas, half asleep. Fun and games.”
Richard has lived at HomeGround for exactly two years. He knows this because he was in a Kāinga Ora flat that got swamped by “six feet of water” during the Anniversary Weekend floods.
Wilf Holt, then a staffer at the mission and a deacon at St Matthew’s, called him and offered the spot.
“I’ve been a worshipper at the church regularly. Well, intermittently rather than regularly. For 20 years.”
He’s also a member of the Hobson Street Theatre Company, which operates out of HomeGround, and belongs to the Street Poets and Artists Collective Enterprises, a poetry writing group run by the author Dominic Hoey. And there’s a men’s group.
What does the men’s group do?
Richard answered by talking about Holt, “a wonderful man in every sense of the word, but I can’t say that to him”.
Why not?
“Well I can, I do say it in indirect ways. I’ve given him hugs at times.”
“My children were always clean and clothed properly and fed. I had CYFS [Children, Youth and Family, now Oranga Tamariki] watch me for half a day, watch me with my children, and they said, ‘Oh well, we’re closing this file.’ Yep. No problems.”
“Yeah,” said Denise.
“They watched me too and they looked in the cupboards, they looked in the rooms and they said, ‘It’s immaculate. There’s food, there’s a freezer with food in it, you know, you could eat off the floor’.”
“It’s just that Mum gets stoned,” said Maryann.
“I’d fall asleep in shopping centres,” said Denise. “I did that not long ago, just after we moved in here.
“There are a lot of people here who are very caring, very loving, very empathetic. And just in the last few weeks, months perhaps, I’ve noticed, there’s a bit of respect. They pat me on the shoulder and give me a hug.”
“There’s a lot of people here who are allergic to soap and water,” said Maryann. “Unfortunately, we all have to suffer for it.”
“Especially in the lifts,” said Denise.
Richard said, “HomeGround has been a positive reaffirming of who and what I am”.