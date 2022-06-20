Police remove rogue couch from the motorway. Video / New Zealand Police

An unsecured load caused issues for Auckland commuters after a sofa fell off the back of a vehicle.

A video posted on social media by the police warned against driving before tying down whatever you're transporting.

In the clip cars are backed up along the Northern Motorway's on-ramp near Esmonde Rd with a grey sofa and its cushions lying scattered across a lane.

A police car pulls up and the officer gets out to gather up the strewn cushions.

"Who has been a la-Z-Boy (or girl)... and not secured their load properly?" reads the caption.

Once all the cushions are safely collected, the officer gets back into his car and uses it to slowly push the sofa off the motorway and on to the grassy bank beside it.

The caption of the video also reminds Kiwis that besides losing their couch on the motorway, behaviour like this could end up costing them heavily – to the tune of about $600.