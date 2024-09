About 6.45am, Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range Rd was closed by snow.

Stella plays in the snow in Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

One person travelling through the wider Queenstown region said driving at times has been “difficult” with heavy snow and “black ice” on the roads.

“It started snowing heavy at Lindis Pass around 4am... [There was] black ice at some places and as the morning proceeded heavy snow made it a bit difficult to drive from Cromwell to Queenstown,” they said.

A fallen tree at Arthurs Point has now been partially cleared by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, allowing one lane traffic through the area.

Elsewhere, a heavy rain watch is in place for Westland south of Haast through to noon, while Aurora Energy said power was out to about 3500 customers in Central Otago early Friday.

State Highway 85, between Omakau and Palmerston, and Danseys Pass Rd, are also currently closed.

Heavy snow fall in Queenstown on Friday morning. Photo / Dhariwal Harpreet

The Central Otago District Council said teams are out gritting and ploughing roads, and advised motorists to reduce speeds.

A council spokesperson said there was snow in most places around Roxburgh, Alexandra and Cromwell.

“Roads are holding warmth from recent good weather so around the towns it is mostly just wet roads. Expect some pockets of surface flooding and areas of snow in rural high areas,” they said.

