Smoking and vaping ban for Hawke's Bay beaches, rivers, and outdoor dining proposed

Have your say: Should beaches be smoke and vape free in Napier and Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Smoking and vaping at beaches, rivers and outdoor dining spaces could soon be banned around much of Hawke's Bay.

Napier City Council and Hastings District Council are considering extending their smokefree public spaces to include as part of a review of their shared smokefree policy.

The policy was first introduced six years ago in response to central government's goal of Smokefree Aotearoa/New Zealand by 2025.

Now as New Zealand moves closer to the 2025 goal, the two councils are asking for the public's opinions.

A smokefree policy, which includes vaping, was put in place in 2015 and already covers playgrounds, parks, bus stops, and areas outside council-owned buildings and facilities.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise supports the current policy and is keen to hear what the community thinks about extending it.

"Community voice is essential to the work we do and the decisions we make," Wise said.

"We want to help make our place as healthy and safe as it can be, so we need to hear what you think."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she believes taking a strong position can improve public spaces.



"Hawke's Bay has a lot of beautiful public places that we all love using and putting in place policies that protect those spaces benefits everyone.

Feedback on the proposal can be provided to the councils until February 28.

The new policy, if agreed upon, would be put into place by the end of 2022.