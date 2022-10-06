Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Smokefree law: Public health expert accuses big tobacco of 'misinformation' over illicit market size

Michael Neilson
By
7 mins to read
Green MP Chloe Swarbrick challenges big tobacco companies on daily deaths. Video / Supplied

A public health expert is accusing two of the world's largest tobacco companies of misinformation and overinflating the illicit market here in their fight against aspects of proposed smokefree legislation.

British American Tobacco and Imperial

