Smith & Caughey’s is selling its shop fittings and surplus inventory at auction. Photo / Supplied

The “Grande Dame” on Queen St has closed because of “a perfect storm of adversity” and had its last trading day three and a half weeks ago on June 15.

Started by Irish immigrant Marianne Smith as Smith’s Cheap Drapery Warehouse on Upper Queen St in 1880, Smith & Caughey’s announced a proposal to close in May 2024.

Efforts were made to keep the business running and a compromise was reached, resulting in its Newmarket store being closed and the Queen St site downsized. However, that was short-lived and acting chief executive Matt Harray said the company was “no longer viable”.

From next Monday through to Sunday, the store’s fixtures and fittings will be auctioned.

Smith & Caughey's is selling its department store fittings and fixtures at auction. Photo / Supplied

The auction website marketed itself as “offering a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality store fixtures, fittings, equipment and more”.

“Whether you’re a retailer, business owner, collector, or just looking for a great deal, this is your chance to own a piece of retail history from one of New Zealand’s most iconic department stores.”

Assets being auctioned also included retail signage, mannequins, computer monitors, scanners and office furniture.

“All items are sold as-is, where-is. Buyers are responsible for arranging pick-up and transportation,” the auction website said.

Smith & Caughey's acting chief executive Matt Harray says the company is in a 'deeply reflective mood' as it prepares to sell fixtures at auction. Photo / Michael Craig

Harray told the Herald today the company was “in a deeply reflective mood as we prepare for our upcoming auction”.

He said there had been a “remarkable level of interest” in the auction so far, with registrations from current and former staff, loyal customers and boutique retailers.

“Our staff have been sharing cherished memories associated with many of our custom-built fixtures, creating a poignant atmosphere throughout the setup process,” Harray said.

“Despite some team members moving on to new opportunities, those remaining have dedicated themselves to ensuring a thorough completion of all preparations.

Smith & Caughey's acting chief executive Matt Harray says the company hopes the Christmas magic created for generations will continue. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We’ve seen a remarkable level of interest in our auction items so far. Current registrations have come from current and former staff, suppliers, loyal customers wanting to keep a piece of Smith & Caughey’s, as well as members of the public,” he said.

“There has also been strong interest from boutique owners and other retailers. The support we’ve received before bidding has even begun has been truly heartening.”

Harray was hopeful many of their assets would find new homes.

“And I look forward to seeing parts of our legacy give a new life in fresh and meaningful ways,” he said.

He said the Christmas and Santa lot was “a collection that has garnered international acclaim” for Smith & Caughey’s.

“We are eager for these items to find new homes where they can continue to evoke the Christmas magic that we created. Viewings for this special lot are available by appointment.”

Harray earlier told the Herald it was a “heartbreaking decision” to close the store.

“We are acutely aware that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for our staff and [the] announcement is a deeply emotional one for all the team, our suppliers and our loyal customers,” said Harray.

“Our intention has always been to address the business challenges so that Smith & Caughey’s can continue.

“Every attempt has been made to achieve this and every feasible option investigated, no stone left unturned.”

Smiith 7& Caughey's was started by Irish immigrant Marianne Smith as Smith’s Cheap Drapery Warehouse on Upper Queen St in 1880. Photo / Michael Craig

The store ran an “End of an Era Sale” from May 28, attracting lines around the block, frenzied customers and hour-long queues.

After videos of retail chaos spread on social media, the business reminded customers to respect the store and its staff in a social media post.

Customers outside the shop expressed their sadness at the closure and felt nostalgic about shopping with their family over the years at the department store.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.