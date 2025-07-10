The auction website marketed itself as “offering a rare opportunity to purchase high-quality store fixtures, fittings, equipment and more”.
“Whether you’re a retailer, business owner, collector, or just looking for a great deal, this is your chance to own a piece of retail history from one of New Zealand’s most iconic department stores.”
Assets being auctioned also included retail signage, mannequins, computer monitors, scanners and office furniture.
“All items are sold as-is, where-is. Buyers are responsible for arranging pick-up and transportation,” the auction website said.
Harray told the Herald today the company was “in a deeply reflective mood as we prepare for our upcoming auction”.
He said there had been a “remarkable level of interest” in the auction so far, with registrations from current and former staff, loyal customers and boutique retailers.
“Our staff have been sharing cherished memories associated with many of our custom-built fixtures, creating a poignant atmosphere throughout the setup process,” Harray said.
“Despite some team members moving on to new opportunities, those remaining have dedicated themselves to ensuring a thorough completion of all preparations.
“There has also been strong interest from boutique owners and other retailers. The support we’ve received before bidding has even begun has been truly heartening.”
Harray was hopeful many of their assets would find new homes.
“And I look forward to seeing parts of our legacy give a new life in fresh and meaningful ways,” he said.
He said the Christmas and Santa lot was “a collection that has garnered international acclaim” for Smith & Caughey’s.
“We are eager for these items to find new homes where they can continue to evoke the Christmas magic that we created. Viewings for this special lot are available by appointment.”
Harray earlier told the Herald it was a “heartbreaking decision” to close the store.
“We are acutely aware that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for our staff and [the] announcement is a deeply emotional one for all the team, our suppliers and our loyal customers,” said Harray.