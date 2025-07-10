Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Smith & Caughey’s auctions fittings: Santa sleigh among decor, surplus inventory for sale

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The fatal bombing of Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior has been remembered 40 years on, and a man has been arrested after an alleged murder in Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s shuttered flagship department store Smith & Caughey’s is selling its shop fittings and surplus inventory at auction – and among the thousands of lots is the store’s Santa’s sleigh.

The shop’s Christmas grotto decor, including the sleigh, trees, vintage ornaments and antique furniture, is listed with a starting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand