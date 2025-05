NZME journalist Jaime Lyth talks to people outside Smith & Caughey’s on Queen St during the store's closing-down sale. Video / Jason Dorday

30 May, 2025

Smith & Caughey’s recently announced it would be closing its iconic Queen St store by the end of July, after 145 years in central Auckland.

The store’s “End of an Era Sale” began on Wednesday, attracting lines around the block, frenzied customers and hour-long queues.

After videos of retail chaos spread on social media, the business reminded customers to respect the store and its staff in a social media post.

“It was so packed I couldn’t even see what was available, the clothes were on the floor, and the makeup and skincare sections were insane,” a social media user said.

“The store was like carnage, everything was ripped to pieces,” another person said.