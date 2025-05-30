“It’s so sad that it’s going, it’s an icon, isn’t it?” said a woman in the line, who said she grew up with department stores in England.
Smith & Caughey’s first announced a proposal to potentially close in May 2024, citing factors that created a “perfect storm”.
As well as the challenges it faced from new shopping malls and the lagging economy, many city workers are continuing to work from home post-Covid.
Smith & Caughey’s acting chief executive Matt Harray said it was a “heartbreaking decision”.
“We are acutely aware that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for our staff and today’s announcement is a deeply emotional one for all the team, our suppliers and our loyal customers,” said Harray.
The closure of the store will result in 98 redundancies.
“Our intention has always been to address the business challenges so that Smith & Caughey’s can continue.
“Every attempt has been made to achieve this and every feasible option investigated, no stone left unturned.”
